How to Retire Rich: Metaverse Stocks Edition

The digital world is changing fast. It’s creating a new investment opportunity: the metaverse. This virtual domain lets people interact and do many activities. It’s also disrupting industries and creating new ones. One of these new industries is retirement metaverse stocks. These stocks are a great option for smart investors who want a secure and profitable future.
Investors can get ahead in this digital revolution by investing in companies leading in metaverse technologies. This can lead to big gains and new ways to grow a nest egg.
So, let’s get ready. We’re about to explore the metaverse. We’ll show you how to retire rich with these exciting investments.
Meta Platforms (META)
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), formerly known as Facebook, is a major player in the metaverse landscape. The company bought Oculus, a virtual reality (VR) hardware firm in 2024. Thus, its dedication to virtual reality is apparent through this action, however, Meta Platforms feature more than just games.
There are multiple non-gaming options available for users to delve into this new realm. The CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has pledged billions of dollars annually for the next decade towards the virtual market, highlighting his dedication to the metaverse.
Another reason for investors to be bullish on Meta is that it is undergoing a strong rally that started in November last year. Crucially, the stock is up 133.15% year to date, and from a momentum angle, it still has more room for growth. Tapping into the metaverse could unlock serious amounts of value for the company through its Oculus headset which could boost its valuation ratios further. Sales of the device clocked in at $1.1 billion at the end of last year. This makes Meta Platforms one of those key metaverse retirement stocks for investors to keep their eye on.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a significant manufacturer of GPUs used in generating and displaying virtual applications such as video games in the virtual reality field. The company stock has developed NVIDIA Omniverse, allowing organizations to simulate virtual production as part of their efforts towards the metaverse.
The Omniverse ecosystem is growing fast. Many companies are adopting it and it has almost 300,000 downloads. Nvidia is also making Omniverse stronger and easier to use. They’re doing this by introducing new systems and services. These include the next-generation Nvidia RTX workstations. These workstations come with Nvidia Ada Lovelace GPUs, Nvidia ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNICs, and Intel Xeon processors.
Next, global automotive companies are planning to use Omniverse Cloud. They’ll use it to digitize their entire industrial lifecycles. Finally, an upcoming Omniverse update will improve Omniverse apps. This will let developers and enterprise customers customize applications for their specific workflows.
When combined with the company’s impressive financial performance over the last year, this makes it one of those top metaverse retirement stocks.
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)
Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ:RBLX) emerges as a distinguished player in the metaverse sector, owing to its reliance on two platforms, namely Roblox Client and Roblox Studio. While Roblox Client enables access to the metaverse experience, Roblox Studio offers opportunities for developers to design applications.
Notably, the platform encompasses content solely from users, with a provision of profit-sharing for creators. Although Roblox’s stock value experiences fluctuations, financial analysts commend it as a prospective leader in the virtual realm of the metaverse.
The stock was recently given a $48 price target by Canaccord analysts. Naturally, this also followed with a buy recommendation, as reported by Barron’s. The analysts noted that Roblox has become “one of the leading destinations for immersive gaming and social interactions in persistent virtual worlds”.
Meanwhile, on a technical basis, Roblox is up 46.87% year to date. Additionally, it’s trading below the consensus price target of $42.78.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.