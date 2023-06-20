Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all the latest news for Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are sales, a bankruptcy filing, new agreements and more.
Let’s get into this news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is rocketing more than 105% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares are soaring 67% with strong pre-market trading following a standstill agreement.
- Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) stock is surging over 35% after selling IndieFlix for $1.2 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares are rising more than 31% alongside increased early morning trading.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) stock is increasing over 26% as it also sees extra heavy trading this morning.
- Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares are gaining 24% ahead of its annual shareholder meeting later this week.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is increasing more than 19% alongside insider buying.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) shares are jumping over 15% without clear news on Tuesday morning.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock is getting a more than 15% boost after its CEO stepped down amid executive squabbling.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares are up over 14% without any obvious news to report.
10 Top Losers
- Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is plummeting more than 41% as the company files for bankruptcy.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are diving over 36% after announcing plans for a reverse stock split.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock is tumbling more than 29% on Tuesday morning.
- Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares are taking an over 22% beating after revealing a clinical hold for a Phase 2 trial.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is sliding more than 16% on Tuesday morning.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) shares are falling over 14% without any apparent news today.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock is dropping more than 13% as it rallies support for a merger vote.
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares are decreasing by over 12% after announcing leadership changes and upcoming shareholder meeting voting matters.
- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is slipping more than 11% today.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11%.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.