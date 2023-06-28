Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to keep an eye on!
Moving shares this morning are updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), delisting notices, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Theriva Biologics (NYSEMKT:TOVX) stock is rocketing more than 69% after being granted orphan drug designation for its pancreatic cancer treatment.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are surging over 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) stock is soaring more than 21% as it recovers from a fall yesterday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are increasing over 16% without any clear news this morning.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock is rising close to 14% despite a lack of news today.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are gaining more than 13% as it starts to recover from a rally after reporting clinical trial results.
- ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) stock is climbing over 12% after announcing a new $9 million contract yesterday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares are getting an almost 12% boost following approval for its Friedreich’s ataxia treatment.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock is jumping nearly 11% without news to report on Wednesday morning.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are up more than 9% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock is diving over 24% after pricing an upsized offering.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares are tumbling close to 19% alongside a delisting warning.
- Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock is taking a more than 16% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are sliding over 13% after seeking shareholder approval for a stock sale.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is dropping more than 12% following a reverse stock split yesterday.
- Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares are decreasing over 12% after rallying yesterday on investment news.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is falling more than 11% on Wednesday morning.
- EdtechX (NASDAQ:EDTX) shares are slipping over 10% after terminating a plan for reorganization.
- Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) stock is dipping 10% after getting a delisting notice.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.