Why Is Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Up 15% Today?

One of today’s big movers is Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR). Shares of the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVOTL) aircraft maker are up approximately 15% in early afternoon trading, as investors pile into ACHR stock on a couple of key announcements.
The first important news item driving buying activity in this stock today is the company’s production launch at its California facility. Archer received a “Special Airworthiness Certificate” for the first-ever aircraft built at its facility.
This leads to the second important announcement Archer made today. The company has received FAA approval to begin flight testing of its eVOTL product. The company hopes this key step will allow Archer to begin commercial taxi flights in short order.
Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of today’s move.
Why Is ACHR Stock Up Today?
To be sure, these are two key announcements investors have been waiting a long time for. In the case of companies in more highly speculative areas of the market, the time it takes for a company to go from its vision to actual production and commercialization is key to its valuation. Thus, the production and licensure news items are big steps in the right direction.
There’s no doubt that if these electric taxis (almost flying cars) catch on, demand could be massive. And given Archer’s nod of approval from regulators, it appears the company is doing everything in the right way.
Thus, depending on how fast Archer can get to market and how big its market will ultimately be, perhaps this is a company that’s worth considering at a valuation of less than $1 billion (and that’s after today’s move). This is a stock I have on my watchlist, and it appears many other investors do as well. Today’s move appears to be warranted. We’ll have to watch this stock closely for any additional news on flight testing moving forward.
