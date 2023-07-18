Dear PLTR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 7

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is in the spotlight after the big data analytics company confirmed that it will report its second-quarter earnings on Monday, Aug. 7 after the market close. Palantir has released a slew of press releases over the past few months, which has made shareholders all too excited for the company’s upcoming financial update.
Today, for example, Palantir announced that it had entered into a partnership with SpecterOps for its BloodHound Enterprise solution. Palantir will provide BloodHound to the government sector through its FedStart offering.
“Until BloodHound Enterprise, there hasn’t been a practical defensive tool to secure AD and Azure AD, much less one that meets regulatory requirements for government agencies,” said SpectorOps CEO David McGuire. “Our partnership with Palantir will allow BHE to comply with FedRAMP, giving government agencies a tool to protect their Active Directory environments from identity Attack Paths.”
Besides SpectorOps, Palantir has also announced partnerships with AirMatrix and Carahsoft this month.
PLTR Stock: Palantir to Report Earnings on Aug. 7
For Q2, Wall Street analysts forecast revenue of $532 million, which would imply year-over-year (YOY) growth of 12.49% and quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) growth of 1.31%. During Q1, Palantir reported revenue of $525 million, up 17.66% YOY. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS is expected to be 5 cents for Q2, while GAAP EPS is expected to be 1 cent. Net income is forecast to be $113 million as well, representing a QOQ improvement of 5.07% from $107 million.
PLTR stock holders will also want to watch out for guidance. Analysts expect Q3 revenue of $555 million and Q4 revenue of $599 million, reflecting YOY growth of 16.23% and 17.77%, respectively. PLTR will likely get a boost if the company is able to meet these estimates, as they imply an acceleration of growth relative to the estimated Q2 revenue figure. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS estimates for Q3 and Q4 tally in at 5 cents and 6 cents, respectively. If these estimates hold true, Palantir should report 2023 full-year revenue of about $2.2 billion and an adjusted EPS of 21 cents.
In the past, Palantir has provided guidance for the following quarter and current year, so shareholders should expect the same for its upcoming earnings.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.