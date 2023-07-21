Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the final day of trading this week and we’re starting it with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are an uplisting, fraud settlement, a delisting notice, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is rocketing more than 55% after pricing a public offering an uplisting its shares.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are surging over 27% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR) stock is soaring more than 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares are gaining over 19% after settling fraud charges.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is rising more than 15% after getting approval for one of its treatments.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are increasing over 12% on Friday morning.
- Posco (NYSE:PKX) stock is getting a more than 11% boost on Friday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are heading over 10% higher following recent layoffs news.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is jumping more than 10% after getting breakthrough status.
- TRACON Pharma (NASDAQ:TCON) shares are up over 10% during pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is diving more than 32% as it fails to find a buyer.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are tumbling over 13% after getting a delisting notice.
- PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) shares are sliding over 8% after rallying yesterday on a broadband update.
- Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) stock is decreasing more than 8% after rallying yesterday on potential sale news.
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares are dropping over 8% this morning.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is falling more than 7% without any clear news.
- Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) shares are slipping over 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
- DSS (NYSEMKT:DSS) stock is dipping more than 7% on Friday.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.