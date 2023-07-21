Why Is Phunware (PHUN) Stock Up 12% Today?

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is on the move Friday as investors react to the company’s recent layoffs news.
That news was announced yesterday and will see the company cutting roughly 33% of its employees. According to the company, this should result in it saving $5 million annually. This decision comes as the company chases after profitability.
While layoffs news and plans for profitability are positives, that wasn’t how investors saw the news yesterday. Instead, the company’s stock slid lower in what appeared to be a case of weakened morale among shareholders.
PHUN Stock Recovery
And despite that, shares of PHUN stock are rising higher on Friday. However, that might be due to other news not directly related to the company. For example, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Digital World Acquisition has agreed to an $18 million settlement, but only if it merges with former President Trump’s Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). This is the parent company of Trump’s Truth Social social media app.
News of DWAC reaching a settlement has the company’s stock climbing higher today. Both it and Phunware have been tied to Trump previously. That means part of PHUN’s rally today likely has to do with that connection.
PHUN stock is seeing some 3.8 million shares change hands as of Friday morning. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1 million shares. It also has the company’s stock up 12.2% as of this morning.
