XRP Price Predictions: Can the Ripple Ruling Take XRP to $1?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Friday following a new court ruling for the crypto.
The big news here is U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling on XRP in the lawsuit between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the judge, XRP was not illegally sold on public exchanges as a security.
On the flip side of that, the SEC did get a slight win from the ruling. That’s because Torres ruled that about $728 million of XRP sales to hedge funds and other buyers were illegally conducted.
While the ruling does give the SEC a small win, that’s nothing compared to how positive the rest of the news is for XRP. Indeed, it has inspired investor sentiment for the crypto and could serve as a precedent in other crypto lawsuits with the SEC.
XRP Price Predictions
Investors believe that this latest ruling could finally be the win that XRP needs to bounce back. This has some experts believing the coin could climb as high as $1 apiece. The crypto is already close to doing so, with it hitting a high of 93 cents in the last 24 hours.
All of this comes with heavy trading of the coin today with volume up 2,011.6% over the past 24-hour period. This also has XRP up 64% over the last 24 hours as of Friday morning.
