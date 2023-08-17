Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning as we check out the latest news on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are new clinical trials, earnings reports, and proposed public offerings.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is rocketing more than 38% after one of its studies started enrollment.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares are soaring over 33% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) stock is surging more than 30% after announcing a partnership with Phillips-Medisize.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are rising over 26% after regaining listing compliance.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock is gaining more than 26% with strong early morning trading.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) shares are increasing by over 18% after obtaining an R&D reimbursement in Australia.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) stock is climbing more than 16% without any clear news this morning.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are getting an almost 13% boost on Thursday morning.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock is jumping over 13% after completing enrollment for a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares are up more than 12% after releasing a Q2 update.
10 Top Losers
- Kulr Tech (NYSEMKT:KULR) stock is crashing over 41% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares are plummeting more than 31% as it also announces a proposed public offering.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is diving over 26% with it likewise announcing a proposed public offering.
- Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares are tumbling close to 25% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock is taking a more than 17% beating after entering into a merger agreement with Keystone Dental.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are sliding over 17% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock is falling more than 16% after announcing a planned ADS ratio change.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) shares are slipping over 16% on Thursday morning.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) stock is dipping nearly 16% following a rally yesterday.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 15% after a massive 108% rally on Wednesday.
