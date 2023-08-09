There’s a lot going on in the stock market right now and plenty of factors for investors to price into their models. Most indices are trading lower today, with many investors assessing the reasons why there are so many stocks down in today’s session.
Nervousness appears to be apparent ahead of key inflation data set to be released this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due on Thursday and is expected to show prices coming down on a year-over-year basis. Of course, base effects from last year make such a prediction a likely outcome. However, until investors see the kind of deceleration the Federal Reserve and other economists have been calling for, many won’t rest easy.
Additionally, this week’s downgrade of a number of small to medium-sized U.S. banks has investors concerned about fears spreading in the already-brittle banking sector. And finally, bond prices have moved higher (and yields lower) as second-quarter results continue to pour in and largely disappoint. Investors appear to be taking off risk-on bets on the markets continuing to surge through year-end.
As I said, there’s a lot for investors to digest today! Let’s dive into these key headlines and see if we can make heads or tails of what’s going on.
Why Are Stocks Down Today?
In normal times, continued cooling of CPI data and lower bond yields should, in theory, translate into higher equity prices. However, we’re clearly not seeing such sentiment flow through into the stock market today.
That’s partly because it appears many investors believe the Fed when it says it will keep rates higher for longer. Such a move will put a continued strain on the banking sector, hence worries around analyst downgrades for the sector. And if rates stay too high for too long, the risk of a recession increases, which, paradoxically, increases the case for rate cuts sooner than later (hence the move in the U.S. 10-year Treasury today.
So, what’s clear to me about the various headlines investors have to consider today is that, well… nothing is really clear. Anxiety around interest rates remains high, and investors appear to be increasingly concerned about the banking sector to a degree that I haven’t seen since the Great Recession.
We’ll see how everything plays out over the medium term. This sentiment shift could be temporary, and we could see the next leg higher soon. Or, investors are correct in taking off some risky positions, hedging against what could be a rough end to the year. We’ll see.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.