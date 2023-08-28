Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today and investors wondering why need look no further as we have the answer to that question!
It looks like stocks are up today as investors anticipate positive news later this week. That includes the upcoming inflation report, as well as the latest jobs report. Investors can look for that inflation report on Thursday with the jobs report following it on Friday.
One thing investors will also want to keep in is the latest Federal Reserve meeting. During an event at Jackson Hole on Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell gave further insight into the agency’s plans for the economy.
During that meeting, Powell said that more interest rates might be on the way. While that’s not the most welcome news, it is part of the Fed’s effort to prevent a recession. Traders will note that experts have been predicting a recession and have had to push the date back as the Fed’s efforts seem to have worked.
Let’s get into how this is affecting the major stock indices today.
Stocks Up Today
- Starting us off is the Dow Jones, which is up .5% as of Monday morning.
- Next up we have the S&P 500 and its .38% climb this morning.
- Finally, the Nasdaq is gaining .45% as of this writing.
Investors ready for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples of that include what’s going on with shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock, Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock, and Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) stock today. All of that info is readily available by checking out the links below!
More Stock Market News For Monday
- RAD Stock Alert: Will Rite Aid Be the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- GNS Stock Alert: Genius Group Surges Ahead of Spinoff
- HE Stock Alert: Hawaiian Electric Surges on Maui Wildfires Update
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.