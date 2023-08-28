Why Is GD Culture (GDC) Stock Up 40% Today?

It has been a rather incredible day for investors in GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC). Shares of GDC stock rocketed more than 100% higher at one point in early trading today on news that the company plans to launch a livestreaming e-commerce business on TikTok. Since that announcement, shares of GDC stock have given up some of their gains, but are still firmly in the green by more than 40% as of this writing.
Little-known GD Culture Group is a holding company conducting business through subsidiaries Shanghai Highlight Media and AI Catalysis Corp. The company appears to be a marketing services agency with a focus on various China-based businesses looking to sell their wares online.
Accordingly, with the rise in interest around TikTok and other popular social media platforms, one can certainly see a future in which companies like GD Culture Group carve out nice little niches in the e-commerce/social media space.
Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this announcement — and whether GDC stock is worth a bid at these levels.
GDC Stock Surges on Compelling Announcement
Social media platforms like TikTok are growing very quickly and are dominating the screen time of many younger consumers. Accordingly, for those assessing the social media landscape right now, TikTok is a platform that’s garnering outsized attention. Per GD’s press release, the platform “had 1.4 billion monthly active users in 2022 and is expected to reach 1.8 billion by the end of 2023.”
Companies like GD Culture Group that look to drive e-commerce sales via their marketing videos on platforms like TikTok certainly could continue to garner significant investor attention. At the time of this writing, the company’s market capitalization sits at less than $12 million. That’s notable, considering that includes today’s massive surge. So, as far as high-upside penny stocks are concerned, investors have clearly identified GDC stock as one that’s perhaps worth a speculative bet.
Personally, though, I’m going to remain on the sidelines with this one. Indeed, while this TikTok e-commerce integration sounds interesting, I’ll want to see some actual numbers on how the business performs before jumping in. While many early investors may reap most of the gains (if this works out), it’s still a show-me story right now.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.