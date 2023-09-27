MMAT Stock Alert: The $6.2 Million Reason Meta Materials Is Up Today

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the company announced a new $6.2 million order.
According to a press release from the advanced materials and nanotechnology company, it has reached an agreement with its confidential G10 central bank customer. This covers services offered by its authentication and nano-optic security business.
These Meta Materials services include anti-counterfeiting features for both currencies and government documents. They also cover authentication for brands. While today’s news covers $6.2 million in new purchase orders, this customer has already made $22.7 million in orders from MMAT in the past.
What’s Next for MMAT Stock
Meta Materials is also likely to continue its relationship with the G10 central bank customer in the company years. The two have a multi-year frame agreement that has a maximum value of $41.5 million over five years.
Alan Newman, Chief Product Officer for Authentication, Managing Director Banknote & Authentication Division for Meta Materials, said the following about today’s news.
“META’s authentication business unit continues to make excellent progress on this strategic program to develop a unique new security feature for a future banknote. We are very pleased to receive these new funds, which will help to accelerate our industrialization of this exclusive technology.”
MMAT stock is up 1% as of Wednesday morning. However, the company’s shares are down 80% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.