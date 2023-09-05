Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all the stocks worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks are delisting updates, clinical trial news, a hotel sale plan, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing more than 67% as it avoids delisting.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are soaring over 34% after announcing an upcoming conference call.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) stock is surging more than 24% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) shares are gaining over 20% on Tuesday morning without any clear news.
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock is increasing close to 16% following an update on a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares are rising more than 15% with heavy early morning trading.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) stock is climbing over 15% after announcing a hotel sale plan.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares are jumping more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) stock is getting a 13% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) stock is diving nearly 29% following an unexplained rally on Friday.
- TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) shares are also plummeting more than 25% for that same reason.
- 1847 Holdings (NYSEMKT:EFSH) stock is tumbling over 20% alongside a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are dropping more than 19% ahead of its taking part in the 149th Annual Conference of the National Investment Banking Association this week.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is taking an almost 19% beating following a private placement announcement last week.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are decreasing over 16% after a reverse stock split last week.
- Edible Garden AG (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is sliding more than 14% following a Friday rally.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are slipping over 13% as it also rallied in the prior day of trading.
- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) stock is dipping more than 12% this morning.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
