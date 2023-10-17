Are Longevity Stocks the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry? 3 Anti-Aging Picks

Longevity stocks have started to come on many investors’ radars. These companies come with the promise of stable returns over the long run as human life continues to stretch further ahead. The diseases that once curbed people’s lifespans are now curable, and these longevity stocks are working on further solutions.
The longevity stocks described in this article are all positioned uniquely and have distinct competitive advantages. Some are early-stage startups, while others have wide competitive moats.
So here are the best longevity stocks for you to consider adding to your portfolio.
Athersys (ATHX)
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine. Its main focus is MultiStem, a stem cell therapy used for treating neurological, inflammatory, immune, and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s most advanced program is in the treatment of ischemic strokes.
Early this year, Athersys’ MultiStem entered late-stage clinical trials. MATRICS-1 trial has completed enrollment for its second cohort, and MASTERS-2 trial has enrolled over half of its expected patients, with accelerated enrollment due to new site openings.
Investors might also be pleased to hear some of the results of ATHX stock for the last quarter. Athersys Q2 2023 highlights include nominating Neema Mayhugh, Ph.D., to the Board, making progress in MultiStem clinical trials, and securing a $3.7 million investment. The company also focused on cost reduction, maintaining expenses below $2.5 million monthly, and participated in industry conferences to enhance MultiStem awareness and progress.
With these developments, ATHX is one of those longevity stocks to consider.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) focuses on stem-cell-based therapies. Its Lineage Platform is used to develop various types of human cells to replace or aid non-functional or missing cells, targeting traumatic injuries, degenerative diseases, and various forms of cancer.
Like ATHX stock, Lineage also reported some promising clinical results. It reported Phase 1 results of VAC2 in treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). VAC2 was well-tolerated, with 62.5% of patients showing immune-related stable disease, and 37.5% reaching a 2-year survival endpoint.
Some highlights from the previous quarter include the following. They launched new cell therapy programs for hearing and vision loss, established a new R&D facility, and expanded manufacturing in Israel. The company aims to further progress its allogeneic cell therapy programs in 2023.
Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) primarily focuses on developing therapeutics targeting age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. Its main candidate, UBX1325, is being studied for treating age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
Despite the volatility in UBX’s stock price, it shows promise with positive Phase 2 data and upcoming trials. They also have $71.0 million in cash and expect to fund operations into Q4 2024. Operating loss was $12.0 million for Q2 2023, with reduced R&D expenses and slightly increased general and administrative expenses.
With these factors considered, it makes UBX stock is one of those longevity stocks to consider.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines