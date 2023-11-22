Binance Price Predictions: What’s Next for the BNB Crypto After Founder Steps Down?

Binance (BNB-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Wednesday as they react to the founder and CEO of Binance stepping down.
The big news here is Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao departing the company and facing a $4.3 billion fine. This comes after U.S. regulators investigated the crypto exchange company for breaking anti-money-laundering laws. Reports claim that Binance processed more than $10 billion in illegal payments in 2022.
As part of all of this news, the Binance CEO will be pleading guilty to the charges against him. While the ruling keeps him from acting as CEO of the company, he is still its majority shareholder.
All of this news has crypto traders wondering what’s next for Binance following the departure of its CEO. Let’s get into the latest price predictions for BNB below!
Binance Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ expects Binance to close out 2024 between $632 and $645 per token.
- Digital Coin Price holds an average price estimate of $556.87 for BNB in 2024.
- Coin Price Forecast is last on our list with a 2024 price prediction of $234.
To put those price predictions in perspective, Binance was trading for $232.09 as of Wednesday morning. Investors will note that the crypto is down 7.6% over the prior 24-hour trading period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.