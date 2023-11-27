Terra Classic USD Price Predictions: How High Can the USTC Crypto Go?

Terra Classic USD (USTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Monday after the forgotten crypto experienced a massive surge in activity without any recent news.
The recent rally of Terra Classic USD is worth noting as the stablecoin failed to maintain its $1 price back in May 2022. That collapse saw the crypto never recover and it faded from the thoughts of traders as they sought more profitable tokens to invest in.
This also has some crypto traders wondering if Terra Classic USD might be worth investing in once more. Let’s check out the latest price predictions for the token below!
Terra Classic USD Price Predictions
- CoinGape starts us off by noting that Terra Classic USD is still a far way off from its expected $1 value as it would need a nearly 1,400% increase in price.
- The Crypto Basic also points out that USTC is still a long way off from reaching its previous price of $1 per token.
- While investors appear optimistic about the future of USTC, U Today is among the publications noting that the difficult path the crypto has back to $1.
Investors will note that Terra Classic USD is up 306.6% over the prior 24-hour period. That has the crypto trading for about $0.07076 as of Monday morning.
Monday Market News
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.