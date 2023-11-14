Why Is ReAlpha Tech (AIRE) Stock Up 80% Today?

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the real estate technology company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why AIRE stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts are offering news coverage of AIRE shares that would cause today’s rise.
Even so, shares of AIRE stock are soaring higher on Tuesday alongside heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 1.3 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 422,000 shares.
What’s Behind the AIRE Stock Rally?
It’s possible that certain types of traders are targeting AIRE stock for a pump and dump this morning. That would explain why the stock is seeing such heavy trading even without any clear news concerning the company.
Investors will note that AIRE stock saw trading of its shares halted last Tuesday due to volatility. The shares started trading again later that day. Today’s activity could be a continuation of that.
AIRE stock is up 79.5% as of Tuesday morning. However, shares were down 98.6% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.