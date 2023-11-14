Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of all the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about!
Moving stocks this morning are delisting notices, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are surging 45% with strong early morning trading.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) stock is soaring over 35% after announcing plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares are rising more than 33% with the release of its Q3 2023 earnings report.
- Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) stock is gaining close to 33% without any clear news this morning.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are increasing over 19% despite a lack of news today.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is heading more than 16% higher on Tuesday morning.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares are jumping 16% after announcing a drug discovery partnership.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is getting an over 15% boost despite a delisting notice.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are up more than 13% today.
10 Top Losers
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock is crashing over 52% after failing to impress in Q3.
- Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares are plummeting 44% following a ratio change update.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is diving more than 40% as it plans to delist its shares.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are taking an over 28% beating with the release of preliminary earnings.
- Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) stock is tumbling almost 25% alongside its Q3 earnings report.
- Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) shares are sliding more than 19% on Tuesday morning.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock is decreasing over 15% on weak Q3 earnings.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares are slipping more than 14% with the release of Q3 earnings results.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) stock is dipping nearly 14% today.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% on lackluster Q3 results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.