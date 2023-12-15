MULN Stock: Mullen Postpones Special Meeting to Dec. 18

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is up by about 7% after the electric vehicle company held its special meeting of stockholders. Up for vote were two proposals.
The first proposal was a reverse stock split in a ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-10, with the final ratio to be determined by Mullen’s board of directors. The second proposal sought to adjourn the meeting if the reverse split proposal did not receive enough votes in favor or enough votes in order to establish a quorum. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 30 were able to cast votes toward the proposals.
However, it appears Mullen did not receive enough votes in favor for today’s meeting. A spokesperson from Mullen said that the company has decided to adjourn the meeting to Monday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific.
In 2023, Mullen has enacted two reverse splits consisting of a 1-for-9 and a 1-for-25 ratio, which add up to a cumulative ratio of 1-for-225. These measures were enacted in order to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1. In order to regain compliance, MULN stock must close at $1 or higher for 20 consecutive trading days on or before Jan. 22.
Mullen has stated that it only plans on enacting a reverse split if its shares cannot reach $1 organically:
“The Company intends to continue to implement its business plan to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price and will only effectuate a reverse stock split if required to remain listed on Nasdaq,” said Mullen.
Mullen is also on the hook for another Nasdaq violation, as it did not provide shareholders an opportunity to discuss company affairs with its management team during its last annual shareholder meeting. To resolve this, Mullen must hold an eligible annual shareholder meeting by March 8, 2024.
Shareholders on social media are celebrating the news, as many favored a delisting to the over-the-counter (OTC) market rather than another reverse split. Some shareholders have also expressed confusion in regards to how the voting process will work for the upcoming meeting. According to Public Chatter:
“And remember that even if a company isn’t obligated by state law to give shareholders notice about an adjourned meeting, if the company is adjourning to solicit more votes, the company will need to file any proxy supplements or additional soliciting material that are used with the SEC.”
Based on this, shareholders should expect to receive more information from Mullen before the next meeting is held. The company has not yet submitted any new SEC filings at the time of writing.
