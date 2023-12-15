Why Is Mangoceuticals (MGRX) Stock Down 33% Today?

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) stock is dropping on Friday after the men’s wellness products company launched a stock offering this morning.
That stock offering has the company selling 5 million shares of MGRX stock. However, while the stock offering is in effect, the pricing of the offering hasn’t been published yet.
It’s also worth mentioning that underwriters of the offering can acquire an additional 15% of MGRX stock within 45 days of the offering. Boustead Securities, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of this offering.
How This Affects MGRX Stock
A public stock offering increases the number of outstanding shares that a stock has. That also dilutes the stakes of current shareholders in the company. This is one reason that public offerings can drop the price of a stock.
To go along with that, public offerings typically offer a significant discount over the prior closing price. In this case, MGRX stock closed out Thursday at 52 cents per share. While the price of this offering is unknown, it’s likely to be below that.
MGRX stock is down 32.7% as of Friday morning and is down 87% year-to-date as of Thursday’s close.
Investors who want to know even more about the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market coverage that investors will want to read about on Friday! That includes everything happening with shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) stock, Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock and Aurora Tech (NASDAQ:ATAK) stock. You can catch up on these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Stock Down 56% Today?
- Why Is Getaround (GETR) Stock Up 106% Today?
- Why Is Aurora Tech (ATAK) Stock Up 40% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed