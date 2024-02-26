Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about today!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings, a collaboration, moon landing troubles and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is rocketing more than 53% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Arisz Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARIZ) shares are soaring over 49% without any clear news this morning.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock is surging close to 38% after announcing a collaboration with Envases Universales.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares are gaining more than 31% as it prepares for delisting.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is rising over 21% after regaining listing compliance.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares are increasing more than 14% alongside a solid earnings report.
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock is heading over 13% higher after announcing bonuses and stock awards for executives.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are jumping more than 13% following a Friday dip.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock is getting an over 12% boost with strong Q4 results.
- Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) shares are up more than 11% on Monday.
Top 10 Losers
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is diving over 33% after proposing a public offering.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are falling more than 33% alongside moon lander problems.
- ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) stock is tumbling over 27% despite a lack of news today.
- AtlasClear (NYSEMKT:ATCH) shares are declining more than 26% this morning.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock is taking an over 24% beating after a massive rally on Friday.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares are dropping more than 18% today.
- Ocean Biomedical (NASDAQ:OCEA) stock is decreasing over 17% following a rally on Friday.
- Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares are slipping more than 13% this morning.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock is dipping over 12% today.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are closing out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
