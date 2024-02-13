Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Tuesday and we’re diving into all of the biggest winners and losers this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are stakeholder updates, earnings reports, clinical trial news and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock is rocketing more than 248% with heavy trading alongside investment news.
- Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) shares are soaring over 190% with strong early morning trading today.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is surging more than 123% as it also sees heavy trading on Tuesday morning.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares are gaining over 77% on a stakeholder update.
- Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) stock is increasing more than 49% on an investor update.
- Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) shares are rising over 38% as it also provides an update on investors in the company.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) stock is climbing more than 21% alongside its latest earnings report.
- DDC Enterprise (NYSEMKT:DDC) shares are jumping over 20% without any clear news this morning.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is heading 20% higher on Tuesday morning.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are up more than 16% today.
Top 10 Losers
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) stock is crashing close to 38% on a poor update for a Phase 3 breast cancer clinical trial.
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) shares are plummeting over 37% after failing to pay back debt on time.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock is diving nearly 32% on Tuesday morning.
- Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) shares are tumbling more than 23% today.
- Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) stock is taking an over 23% beating following a rally yesterday.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares are dropping more than 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is falling over 18% this morning.
- AtlasClear (NYSEMKT:ATCH) shares are sliding more than 18% with its public debut.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) stock is dipping over 17% today.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 17% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.