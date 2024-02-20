Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Tuesday morning as we start the day with a breakdown of all the latest stock market news!
Moving stocks this morning are a new patent, an asset sale and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgriForce Growing (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is rocketing 215% higher after getting a new patent in the U.S.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are soaring close to 180% after announcing a massive asset sale.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is surging more than 156% after a recent reverse stock split.
- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) shares are increasing over 36% after announcing two new quantum services.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is rising more than 32% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Ambow Education Holding (NYSEMKT:AMBO) shares are gaining 25% with strong early morning trading.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is climbing over 22% this morning.
- Foremost Lithium Resource (NASDAQ:FMST) shares are jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock is getting an over 20% boost after pricing an underwritten offering.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares are up more than 20% after announcing additional financing.
Top 10 Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock is plummeting over 31% after a rally on Friday.
- Emeren (NYSE:SOL) shares are diving more than 25% without any clear news this morning.
- Kwesst Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) stock is tumbling over 24% today.
- Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares are decreasing more than 23% following a major rally.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is falling over 21% on Tuesday morning.
- Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares are sliding more than 21% today.
- MicroCloud (NASDAQ:HOLO) stock is declining over 19% this morning.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are dipping more than 18% on Tuesday.
- AGM (NYSE:AGM) stock is slipping over 17% despite a lack of news.
- Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 17%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.