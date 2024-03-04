Bonk Price Predictions: Where the New Bull Market Will Take the BONK Crypto

What a day it has been for meme token traders. Bonk (BONK-USD) is among the top meme tokens receiving outsized interest, with many investors now checking out how this token is performing relative to Bonk price predictions from analysts.
Meme tokens have continued to surge, driven by strong leveraged bets on the sector. Liquidations data suggests that short sellers are being pushed out of their positions, as investors and speculators pile into a number of high-flying meme tokens.
Bonk’s 60% gain today has propelled this token well into the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization. Thus, this is a project seeing significant market validation from today’s trading activity — and it has seen this momentum pick up over the past week. Indeed, the seven-day move of more than 230% in BONK suggests momentum traders are in charge, with the crypto frequently hitting fresh all-time highs lately.
With this sort of momentum, investors may be interested to know where the experts think this token is headed. Here are three of the top price predictions for Bonk over the next year-plus.
Bonk Price Predictions
For context, BONK currently trades at $0.0000406 per token at the time of this writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year price prediction of $0.00000213 for BONK.
- DigitalCoinPrice is a bit more bullish, with an average 2025 price target of $0.0000994 and an average 2029 price target of $0.000212 for the token.
- Coincodex suggests BONK could hit a high of $0.00004500 in 2025 and as high as $0.00006413 in 2029.
