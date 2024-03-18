SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Canaccord Just Raised Its Price Target on NuScale Power (SMR) Stock

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Mar 18, 2024, 3:57 pm EDT

  • NuScale Power (SMR) stock is up almost 30% today.
  • The Oregon-based nuclear technology company is likely enjoying the fruits of a hefty price target upgrade from Canaccord Genuity analysts and other positive catalysts.
  • With today’s jump, SMR is up nearly 90% since its Q4 earnings report last Thursday.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) stock is up a staggering 29% today after Canaccord Genuity analysts raised its price target to $8 per share from $4.25. Indeed, with today’s gains, NuScale’s rally only continues from its promising fourth-quarter earnings report last week.

NuScale has enjoyed plenty of Wall Street love following its earnings report last week. Despite the nuclear reactor company missing earnings per share (EPS) estimates, reporting an EPS loss of -25 cents per share, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS loss of -14 cents per share. It also made several notable encouraging announcements.

NuScale’s Announcements

This includes the fact that its Standard Design Approval application for an uprated 77 MWe small module nuclear reactor was accepted for review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This makes NuScale the first small module reactor (SMR) to receive design approval and certification and have Long Lead Materials in production. John Hopkins, president and Chief Executive of NuScale had this to say about its 2023 progress:

“Over the course of 2023, we made significant progress towards commercializing our SMR technology, including continued activities to ensure readiness for manufacturing of our first NuScale Power Modules, building traction amongst data centers and further developing industrial applications for SMRs, such as process heat, hydrogen, and ammonia production.”

NuScale’s SMR project in Romania is expected to receive a preliminary decision next year. That project has the financial backing of the United States government to the tune of $4 billion.

SMR Stock Soars on Lofty New Price Target

According to Canaccord analysts, NuScale’s unique position within the SMR space and rising demand for power in the U.S. has put NuScale in a strong place for potential growth.

Canaccord’s George Gianarikas stipulates that the company will require an investment of around $450 million before managing to produce positive free cash flow by 2031. However he is encouraged that new capital will be raised at $6 per share from previous estimates of $1.75 per share, resulting in far less dilution.

Per Gianarikas, SMRs “promise to solve many of nuclear power’s historical cost and safety issues and significantly capitalize on future nuclear momentum.”

With today’s gains, SMR stock is up a whopping 63% over the past five trading sessions. This has brought its price to about $10 per share.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

