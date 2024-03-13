Ethereum Alert: The ETH Dencun Upgrades Takes Effect Today

Ethereum (ETH-USD) is worth keeping an eye on Wednesday as the crypto is set to undergo its “Dencun” upgrade today.
This is an upgrade to the Ethereum network that brings with it certain benefits for traders. Among these is the network being more efficient. That allows for trades with lower transaction fees.
A big reason as to why this is possible is Ethereum adopting proto-danksharding with the Dencun upgrade. With this, the network will delete blocks after a certain period of time. Under the current system, these blocks remain forever.
Ethereum traders will also note that this is the largest upgrade to the network since the 2022 Merge. That resulted in ETH switching from a proof of work concept to a proof of stake one.
How Will This Upgrade Affect Ethereum?
Philipp Zentner, CEO at crypto infrastructure protocol LI.FI, said the following about the Ethereum upgrade to CNBC.
“Past upgrades … saw buying pressure leading up to the event and sell-the-news profit-taking shortly afterward, leading prices to drop in the short-term before resuming upward momentum not long after.”
ETH is down 1.2% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. This comes as trading volume is up 11.3% during that same stretch of time.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.