Ethereum Price Predictions: Will the ETH Crypto Soon Blow Past $4,000??

Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Friday as crypto traders wonder whether the crypto can break past the $4,000 milestone.
$4,000 is the next sticking point for ETH as the crypto has been slowly climbing closer to this price alongside the recent crypto rally. Getting past that would next put it on the road to reaching its previous all-time high of about $4,800 set back in November 2021.
That means that ETH will need to maintain its recent momentum. It seems to be having trouble with that today as trading volume is down 9.6% over the prior 24-hour period.
Now that we know what Ethereum has been up to lately, let’s check out what the future could hold for the world’s second-largest crypto by market capitalization.
Ethereum Price Predictions
- U Today argues that ETH could fall back to $3,700 if it can keep momentum but may also still reach $4,000 by the end of the month.
- CryptoSlate argues that Ethereum may still rally in the long term depending on if ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) get government approval.
- Cointelegraph also argues that ETH likely has the momentum to reach $4,000 in the short term.
To put these price predictions in perspective, ETH is trading for about $3,966 as of Friday morning. That comes alongside a 4.1% increase for the token over the last 24 hours of trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.