Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday 2024?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Good Friday 2024 as they prepare for the upcoming Easter weekend.
The quick answer to this is that the stock market is closed for Good Friday. This is a holiday that is recognized by public exchanges in the U.S. but there’s more worth knowing.
For example, Good Friday is not recognized as a holiday by the Federal Reserve System. That means that banks are going to continue operations even on the holiday.
Another thing to note is that bond markets will continue to be open on Good Friday. However, they will close early at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in observance of the holiday.
2024 Holidays: When is the Stock Market Closed?
There are even more holidays when the stock market is closed in 2024. Let’s go over them real quick below!
- Memorial Day — Monday, May 27
- Juneteenth National Independence Day — Wednesday, June 19
- Independence Day — Thursday, July 4
- Labor Day — Monday, September 2
- Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 28
- Christmas Day — Wednesday, December 25
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.