The Solana-Based Dogwifhat Crypto Just Hit a Record High. What Comes Next for WIF?

Dogwifhat (WIF-USD) is a popular trade among crypto lovers after the rising meme token reached a new all-time high of $2.21 per token this morning.
This comes after the Dogwifhat crypto started trading on the Binance crypto exchange yesterday. Joining the exchange is a major win for the crypto and extends its reach to more traders.
Now that the Solana (SOL-USD)-based token has reached a record high, some investors are wondering what comes next for it. That will be highly dependent on how other cryptos perform.
Where Will Dogwifhat Crypto Go Next?
It’s no secret that mem tokens are in a bull market right now after a long crypto winter. if that momentum can continue, it could mean even more gains for investors in WIF.
However, crypto traders will note that meme tokes like Dogwifhat are incredibly volatile. That’s because their price is highly reliant on investor sentiment. While WIF is popular right now, it could lose out on much of its gains if traders lose interest in it.
That’s worth keeping in mind as many meme tokens have a hard time keeping momentum. In fact, many of them die early on as they fail to attract and maintain investor interest.
WIF is up 42.1% over the prior 24-hour trading period as of Wednesday morning. This comes alongside a 72.2% increase in trading volume over the same time.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.