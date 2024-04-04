FLGC Stock: Why Flora Growth Is Down 15% Despite Major Cannabis Rally

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock was not part of the April 4 rally in cannabis stocks.
It fell 15% overnight after announcing a secondary offering worth $3.2 million. Secondary offerings, new shares created by a company to raise cash, water down the value of existing shares.
FLGC stock was recovering slightly during this morning’s opening and is currently down only 13%. It was trading early in the trading session at $2.32 per share. The market capitalization at that price was still under $21 million.
A German Play
Flora Growth describes itself quite grandly in press releases. It’s “a cannabis focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.”
But it’s not that big a deal. Flora reported sales of $37 million in 2022 and a loss of $52.4 million. Quarterly numbers for 2023 indicate another revenue doubling, but it has yet to issue a 10-K report.
Most pioneers in the cannabis business, including Flora, were started in Canada, where pot has been legal for years. But Flora now has a base in Florida. The company distributes its product through a brand called Vessel. It also has a CBD gummy division aimed at pain relief and a unit called Fatima in southern Germany. It has plans to enter the beverage market with a product called Mellow and recently sold a unit based in Columbia.
The stock’s prospects may be a bet on the German market. Flora recently said it will buy TruHC Pharma, a German cannabis firm, for $6.4 million in stock. A press release on the deal claims it creates “a new leader in German cannabis.”
The company has also announced a distribution agreement for its Vessel brand in the United Kingdom.
FLGC Stock: What Happens Next?
Investors may have opportunities in this new market but must tread carefully. Competition is going to be intense.
