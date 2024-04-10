Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into on Wednesday morning to get ready for all of the hottest news moving shares today!
Moving stocks this morning are shareholder meetings, clinical updates, an annual report and delisting plans.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is rocketing more than 67% after upgrading its integration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Advertising.
- iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) shares are soaring over 39% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is surging more than 35% after filing its 2023 annual report.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are increasing over 34% after revealing results from its shareholder meeting.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is gaining more than 22% alongside preclinical data.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are heading over 16% higher with strong early morning trading.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) stock is climbing more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares are rising close to 14% without any clear news this morning.
- African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) stock is jumping over 11% today.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares are up more than 10% on Wednesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock is plummeting more than 49% after launching a public offering.
- FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares are diving over 28% after announcing a date for its upcoming earnings report.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) stock is tumbling more than 27% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are taking an over 20% beating following a rally yesterday.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock is falling more than 19% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- VIA Optronics (NYSE:VIAO) shares are dropping over 19% on delisting plans.
- Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) stock is sliding more than 18% alongside recent volatility.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) shares are decreasing over 18% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is dipping more than 16% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% after announcing shareholder meeting details.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.