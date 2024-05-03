3 Biotech Stocks That Could Be Millionaire-Makers: May Edition

As we delve deeper into 2024, biotech stocks are commanding the attention of growth-focused investors. Despite facing volatility and regulatory challenges in recent years, biotech is poised for a resurgence. Breakthroughs in personalized medicine and gene editing technologies are driving biotech forward.
The global biotechnology market was valued at $1.0 trillion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.6 trillion by 2032. Increasing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in genetic engineering will drive growth. Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been accelerating its approval process for groundbreaking treatments, signaling a supportive regulatory environment for biotech innovations.
Considering these dynamics, a few biotech stocks deserve a closer look this month. These companies have promising product pipelines. Furthermore, they possess financial stability essential for long-term growth, making them potential millionaire-makers for patient investors.
Alkermes (ALKS)
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is making strides in the biotech space. The company is active in areas of critical and chronic conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and opioid dependence.
Despite recent fluctuations in stock prices, ALKS presents a compelling case for being undervalued. The company boosts robust financial health, promising pipeline and strategic market position.
ALKS is actively pursuing innovative treatments for neurological disorders, such as ALKS 2680 for narcolepsy, which is progressing into Phase 2 trials. This positions Alkermes well within a niche but growing market segment.
Also, Alkermes reported a dip in its stock price of about 15% since the start of the year. The company posted slightly weaker-than-expected Q1 results. However, the company remains highly profitable, bolstered by royalties and sales from its four major drugs.
ALKS has a strong balance sheet featuring $745 million in cash against $290 million in debt.
Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is emerging as a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. It has a robust pipeline highlighted by its flagship candidates, VK2735 for obesity and VK2809 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Thus, Viking is positioned at the forefront of addressing significant unmet medical needs.
VK2735 is Viking’s leading candidate in the battle against obesity, a condition affecting millions worldwide with substantial market potential. Clinical trials have demonstrated VK2735’s ability to significantly reduce body weight.
Investors and industry analysts are closely watching Viking’s progress as the company moves closer to potentially obtaining FDA approval for its lead candidates. The financial implications of successful product launches could be substantial, given the large patient populations and the lack of effective treatments currently available in these markets.
During Q1 of 2024, Viking Therapeutics reported an EPS of -$0.26, slightly better than expected. However, the company recorded no revenue, aligning with expectations for a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company.
MacroGenics (MGNX)
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is a beacon of hope in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Despite MGNX’s strong growth prospects, the company faces significant risks with ongoing clinical trials, particularly regarding the safety profile of its products. MacroGenics’s future performance will heavily rely on market sentiment, further study results and its ability to manage clinical risks effectively.
MacroGenics reported Q1 of 2024 revenues of $9.1 million, which is a significant decrease of 62.83% year-over-year (YOY). The company expects its current cash balance of $184.2 million, along with projected future payments from partners, to provide a financial runway into 2026.
Therefore, MacroGenics stands at a crossroads, with the potential to revolutionize treatment for prostate cancer patients while navigating the pitfalls typical of biotech ventures. For investors, the company presents a speculative yet potentially rewarding opportunity.
