Shhh! 3 Secret Cryptos Flying Below Wall Street’s Radar

Let’s start with a pro tip: While the herd eagerly awaits Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) next moves for fear of missing out, their eyes are turned away from the potentially more lucrative cryptos to buy.
So it makes sense that these same masses had never heard of BTC until it became mainstream. It has become something of a running joke to kick yourself that “I wish I bought bitcoin in 2010.”
A recurring fact of trading is the herd piles into a stock, crypto or any other asset after the horse has bolted. The best opportunities are those that people have never heard of or think is too wacky. Think how you felt when you first heard about Bitcoin. It sounded wacky at the time!
Buying cryptos hoping to find the next Bitcoin is unlikely nowadays — the crypto space has become too mainstream. But that there are still cryptos to buy out there that bring huge opportunities. Opportunities to profit that the masses have still not heard of.
Core (CORE-USD)
Core (CORE-USD) has leapt into life since April and the signs suggest this is just the start of bigger things. This is said to be due to the Bitcoin project announcing the launch of BTC staking. This plays into one of CORE’s primary purposes to facilitate staking of coins. Since CORE already serves BTC’s blockchain for its miners, CORE is in the driver’s seat to serve BTC’s staking when it launches.
Price action sees a bullish triangle winding up and nearly at the breakout point. Such a break upwards sees resistance at around $2.70 and then very little to stop it reaching its all-time highs near $6.50. A retest of $4 and $4.50 could see it rally to $6 – a rise of 215% from its current price. That’s if the broader crypto market remains positive or neutral.
If market conditions become bearish, look to sell at $4-$4.50.
Bonk (BONK-USD)
Bonk’s (BONK-USD) recent pump came after the meme crypto community rushed in to buy. Then the launch of its new website added to further hype.
The encouraging sign with this spike is that only a small portion of the supply of BONK was purchased. This suggests further upside as more adoption of the token continues.
Grounded in strong fundamentals being a Solana (SOL-USD)-based token, its upside is anything but a joke. It was recently listed on the mainstream digital banking platform Revolut in late April. This opens up huge scope for mainstream exposure and a growing user base.
BONK outperformed all other meme cryptos in the wake of the announcement, making it one of the exciting cryptos to buy at the moment.
Price-wise, BONK is strongly testing a key resistance level around $0.000025. A break of that resistance could see a swift move to its recent high of $0.00004 and then onto $0.00006. Again, this depends on the wider crypto market sentiment.
Arweave (AR-USD)
Arweave (AR-USD) has been around for five years and has weathered three crypto winters in that time. This shows it is a safer crypto to buy, and less likely to join the long list of failed cryptos over the years.
AR enjoyed a recent 387% spike in the wake of developments of AO – the “hyper parallel computer” — built to offer trustless computing services without scaling restrictions.
AR’s spike has come to a 3-year-old resistance level dating back to the last crypto bull run. After $45, the next levels in the longer term are $60 then its all-time high of $90 in 2021. Given AR’s proven longevity, it inspires confidence that it will be here in the long term to see its all-time high again and beyond.
Keep an eye on the overall crypto market, as bullish sentiment will need to remain for these upward moves to have the best chance of happening.
On the date of publication, Sam Farnham did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.