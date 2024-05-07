7 Reliable Blue-Chip Stocks That Cannot Miss

If you’re on the hunt for reliable blue-chip stocks to buy this month, look no further. Reliability is one of the most important factors when creating a winning investment strategy. One of the easiest ways to ensure reliability is by investing in blue-chip stocks. Blue-chip stocks represent well established companies with long track records of success. They often have a long history of reliable earnings and many times pay dividends. In short, they are among the most reliable investments available.
In general, what an investor gains in reliability by investing in blue-chip stocks, they lose in potential returns. All I’m saying here is that these firms are generally past their highest growth stages. Yes, you may be able to find faster growing firms but on average blue-chip stocks are going to win much more often.
Reliable Blue-Chip Stocks: Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) is the holding company anchored by Google which is itself anchored by its Google search business. Google search is again very strong which is very good news for the stock.
Investors need simply look at the company’s first quarter earnings report in order to understand why Alphabet continues to be a strong investment. Google search revenues surged above $46 billion during the period. So too did YouTube ad revenue leading to strong increases in overall ad revenue for Google. Cloud growth was also impressive and overall revenues jumped from $69 billion a year ago to over $80 billion this quarter.
The stock also recently began paying dividends to investors. That’s one of the surest signs of overall stability in any company. Google pays an additional 20 cents for each share of stock owned. Silicon Valley’s Tech Giants are beginning to pay dividends and it’ll be interesting to see how they compete against one another in that regard. Growth is still the primary concern for tech companies but the Blue Chips like Google are also beginning to offer the reliability of quarterly income.
Amazon (AMZN)
Investors should expect Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock to perform very well in the coming months. Firstly, concerns around inflation are again easing following the April jobs report. It’s entirely likely that two rate cuts may still occur in 2024. That will pull Amazon and all of the stock market higher, particularly growth oriented tech.
More importantly, Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) efforts are coming into sharper focus. Recent news suggests that pressure is on in that regard. Jeff Bezos recently emailed Amazon executives prompting them to up AI efforts at the firm.
That’s not to say the company hasn’t already invested in artificial intelligence – it has. The company recently concluded its $4 billion investment in Anthropic, one of the most important AI upstarts.
I don’t necessarily think any of the big tech companies feel secure in their AI efforts at this stage. Each must be worried that critical errors have been made; that’s just the nature of investing in totally new technology.
Remember, Amazon beat earnings by nearly 18% in the first quarter. It’s as strong a company as ever.
Reliable Blue-Chip Stocks: Walmart (WMT)
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) tends to be fairly steady across the economic cycle. the company can usually find a way to thrive no matter the macro environment. That is again proving true per first quarter earnings.
Consumers are well aware that the cost of eating out has become prohibitively expensive in some cases. That’s a boon to Walmart’s grocery business, the largest grocer overall. Consumers are balking on restaurant eating and instead flocking to Walmart to buy ingredients for meal preparation. That’s one of the takeaways from Walmart’s strong first quarter earnings which came in better than expected.
The return to thriftiness is evidence across the economy. Other important firms including McDonald’s see strong consumer demand for value options. The company is reintroducing its $5 meal deal this summer.
That is another strong sign for discount retailers including Walmart which dominates the space. The American consumer looks to be shifting toward value again and Walmart, as we know, offers great value.
MercadoLibre (MELI)
Investors who follow MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) stock have become accustomed to an incredible pace of growth. The fintech payments and e-commerce powerhouse of Latin America continues that streak today and is one of the best Blue Chips to buy.
MercadoLibre operates in 18 Latin American countries across five business divisions. Those divisions include A Marketplace, a payments division called Mercado pago, Personalized media division, Mercado shops, and a credit card business.
Those businesses continue to grow at very rapid rates proven by the fact that Q1 net profits increased by 71%. MercadoLibre’s success stems from its continued commitment to bring e-commerce and payments to what was traditionally an underserved Latin American market. The area isn’t growing by population but the opportunity remains large due to how traditionally underserved the area has been.
For investors who are worried that MercadoLibre shares are overpriced, consider that this metrics-based website believes they’re actually worth $150 more.
Reliable Blue-Chip Stocks: PepsiCo (PEP)
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is a snacks and beverages giant that offers a can’t miss stock for investors. It’s become evident throughout this inflationary period that consumers will remain loyal to the company despite higher prices. Another way of putting that is to say that PepsiCo benefits from strong pricing power. Even as volumes fall the company manages to increase revenues through higher prices.
That’s the power of having strong brands within your portfolio which is very true of Pepsi. The company’s North American beverages business and its North American snacks business are the primary drivers of success. Fortunately, both continue to grow on the top line basis, again despite lower volumes.
Pepsi gave guidance for 4% Revenue growth throughout 2024, reiterating previous guidance. That’s indicative of stability and predictability which is the hallmark of blue-chip stocks. The company also expects earnings to increase by 8% in 2024. Earnings growth in excess of revenue growth is a strong sign that the company will continue to reward shareholders.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is probably the best stock for a conservative investor seeking reliable exposure to the chip sector. Other shares like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) offer greater potential for outsized gains. Taiwan Semiconductor is their supplier and provides chips to the vast majority of so-called chip companies.
I assume some investors must be worried about the general threats facing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing at this point. The threat of a Chinese invasion is one of those as is the continued onshoring threat from the United States.
Well, if China ultimately invades Taiwan the results will be catastrophic for companies everywhere. There’s little that can be done to protect the company in that regard. It’s simply an unavoidable risk. The onshoring threat is a different story. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is heavily invested in U.S. efforts and is building foundries in Arizona. The point here is that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing provides the majority of the world’s semiconductors and despite any perceived risks is still among reliable blue-chip stocks to buy for that reason.
Amgen (AMGN)
Amgen (NYSE:AMGN) is one of the best pharmaceutical stocks to consider at the moment. The weight loss drug opportunity is the primary reason.
Amgen is a blue chip stock and a member of the Dow. It’s generally seen as a reliable investment overall. However, another catalyst is currently emerging that makes Amgen an even stronger investment at the moment.
The company is one of the main challengers to Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), who currently dominate the weight loss drug space. Amgen’s Answer to Wegovy and Mounjaro is a weight loss drug called MariTide. The drug requires fewer injections and may lead to longer term weight loss than the current alternatives.
Amgen is one of the largest drug manufacturers globally. The point here is that the company is likely capable of garnering the manufacturing resources required to produce such high demand drugs. There’s a reasonable argument to be made that Amgen is the pharma stock that best blends stability and high upside at the moment.
On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.