The $5 Phenoms: 3 Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket by 2028

Finding good investment opportunities in the constantly changing stock market is similar to uncovering hidden treasures. Certain cheap stocks to buy are particularly noteworthy because they can yield significant gains.
To begin with, using creative methods to solve unmet medical needs in cancer, the first one has become a leader in the biotechnology industry. The company’s lead product can potentially improve cancer patients’ therapy results by targeting pathways linked to tumor development and progression.
The second stock on our list has significantly moved toward profitability and income diversification. It operates in the fields of blockchain and information technology.
Finally, the third cheap stock to buy is a biotechnology company. It stands out in the industry for its strong positioning and sharp moves to attain long-term leads. The business may progress its pipeline and create value if it has a sizable cash position and a longer runway.
Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) discovered a new way that its drug onvansertib works. Specifically, the new method directly reduces the activity of HIF1 alpha, a protein involved in cancer growth. Alongside bev, another cancer medication, the two drugs are more effective in stopping tumor growth.
Cardiff Oncology showed adaptability in its decision to discontinue its ONSEMBLE study, which explored onvansertib for cancer treatment as a secondary or follow-up treatment. Instead, the company is now concentrating on using onvansertib in a first-line setting, referring to the fact that this will be the initial therapy given to patients.
This decision comes with promising data trickling in from Phase 1b/2 clinical trials. In moving toward first-line treatment, Cardiff Oncology aims to unlock more of onvansertib’s potential to benefit a greater number of patients.
Finally, as of 2023, Cardiff Oncology held nearly $75 million in cash, indicating a robust standing. Overall, the business has enough cash to continue current clinical trials with a predicted cash runway into Q3 2025.
BTCS (BTCS)
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) launched StakeSeeker and Builder+ and is developing ChainQ, among other efforts, to diversify and increase its revenue streams. With the launch of StakeSeeker, a platform for staking as a service and crypto analytics, BTCS demonstrates its efforts to improve income diversification by generating fee-based revenue from asset rewards.
Moreover, Builder+ optimizes block creation and transaction processing, building on to BTCS’ Ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain infrastructure operations. The work on ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, demonstrates its dedication to offering easily available on-chain information. Thus, ChainQ may provide thorough insights by utilizing AI technology, meeting the increasing demand for blockchain data analytics.
BTCS’s net income in 2023 was greatly improved from last year when the company reported a large deficit. The company reached the breakeven point on the bottom line by the end of 2023, with a net income of $7.8 million or 55 cents per share.
Regulus (RGLS)
To fund its expansion, Regulus (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a strong cash position and a long cash runway. Regulus has the liquidity to finance its operations and strategic ambitions with $23.8 million in cash. Thus, Regulus has the capacity to carry out its business strategy without needing urgent funding through 2026.
Furthermore, a $100 million private placement adds massive capital to Regulus’s resources. The size of the funding reflects market confidence in its growth prospects and possible returns on investment.
Regulus’s attempts to increase its performance in line with analysts expectations are reflected in the improvement in loss-per-share metrics from $1.86 in 2022 to $1.58 in 2023.
