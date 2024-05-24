Why Is Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock Down 40% Today?

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock is falling on Friday after it failed to impress investors with its latest Phase 1/2 clinical trial data for SNS-101.
SNS-101 is a human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA. The company notes this has it being developed to treat solid cancer tumors.
The bad news for Sensei Biotherapeutics comes from its results in this trial. The company notes that only a few patients of the 34 treated showed signs of improvement. That doesn’t seem to be sitting well with SNSE stockholders today.
Dr. Shiraj Sen, a principal investigator in the SNS-101 study, said the following about the results.
“The data show encouraging signs of clinical activity in a heterogeneous population of patients with advanced solid tumors, where you typically wouldn’t expect to see clinical responses, especially in microsatellite stable colorectal and endometrial tumors.”
SNSE Stock Market Movement on Friday
SNSE stock is seeing a decent amount of trading on Friday morning. This has more than 160,000 shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 208,000 shares.
SNSE stock is down 39.8% as of Friday morning. However, shares were up 83.5% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
