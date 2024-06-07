7 High-Value Blue-Chip Stocks to Boost Your Wealth by 2027

While investing, the focus is on the top blue-chip stocks to buy that offer growth with stability. It is vital to comprehend the fundamentals that characterize these superior stocks. This is essential to construct a sturdy portfolio. Here, the emphasis is on the critical characteristics and calculated moves. These set apart these stocks deserving of attention in the current trading environment. Selecting stocks to purchase entails more than just analyzing financial data. Assessing a company’s place in the market, fundamental capacity for innovation, and resilience against economic turbulence are necessary.
Every company’s success reflects broader economic trends and investor opinion, from financial institutions managing global markets to pharmaceutical titans pioneering healthcare solutions. One can consider the effects of strategic acquisitions, ground-breaking breakthroughs, or solid financial performances. Therefore, with a comprehension of companies’ strategies and achievements in different industries, one can manage portfolios, even unstable marketplaces, and seize new opportunities.
AbbVie (ABBV)
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a pharmaceutical company focused on immunology, oncology, and neuroscience. Its market value has massively increased from $54 billion to over $300 billion, demonstrating solid market confidence in the company. AbbVie has outperformed several of its competitors in the pharmaceutical industry. It delivers a total return of nearly 675%. This solid result demonstrates AbbVie’s fundamental capacity to create value against obstacles like Humira’s biosimilar competition.
Moreover, AbbVie’s research projects have produced several profitable drugs, including Rinvoq and Skyrizi, which are still generating top-line growth. AbbVie’s research pipeline is strengthened by strategic acquisitions like ImmunoGen and pending transactions like Cerevel. These promise future growth and innovation, especially in cancer and neurology. AbbVie has broadened its medicinal range and diversified its company through strategic acquisitions. Overall, these strategic moves bolster its pipeline with promising new medicines, enhance revenue streams, and make it a top mark on blue-chip stocks to buy.
JPMorgan (JPM)
JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is a financial services leader that provides investment banking, asset management, and consumer banking services. The top-line for the company came to $42.5 billion, reporting an increase of 8% over Q1 2024. It was 4% when the First Republic’s influence was taken out. The company’s fundamental capacity to boost top-line revenue is reflected in this expansion, which several areas have fueled. These include investment banking (IB), asset and wealth management (AWM), and consumer and community banking (CCB).
Further, except for the First Republic, net interest income increased by 11% annually to $23.2 billion. Higher interest rates and a more favorable balance sheet composition drove this rise, somewhat countered by reduced deposit balances in CCB and deposit margin compression. Sharp balance sheet management and client engagement initiatives reflect its capacity to expand net interest income in difficult interest rate circumstances. In summary, JPMorgan stands out on the blue-chip stocks to buy list due to its solid top-line growth, sharp balance sheet management, and disciplined cost control.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) operates in three main segments: pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. The company’s diluted EPS for Q1 2024 was $2.20, representing a significant recovery over the loss for the prior year. Adjusted net earnings came in at $6.6 billion and adjusted diluted EPS at $2.71, respectively, up 3.8% and 12.4% year-over-year (YoY). On an operational level, adjusted diluted EPS climbed by 12.8%, demonstrating increases in profitability and efficiency despite economic headwinds.
Notably, $13.6 billion is the reported sales, an 8.3% operational increase when the COVID-19 vaccination effect is removed. Oncology is one of the key growth sectors. Specifically, leading medications, such as DARZALEX, reported a 21% rise, and CARVYKTI, with sales of $157 million from $72 million, has shown noteworthy results. To conclude, Johnson & Johnson earns its place on the blue-chip stocks to buy list through consistent innovation and solid operational performance.
British American Tobacco (BTI)
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) leads in tobacco and nicotine products. Thanks to uplifted profitability in new categories and improved operational edge, the company raised its operating margin by 0.6%. Despite inflationary pressures and currency changes, efforts to control costs and enhance operational efficiency have expanded margin. Nowadays, new categories are increasing total profitability, with margins above 20% in important markets.
Moreover, British American Tobacco’s efforts to increase its margins demonstrate its emphasis on cost control and operational edge. The efficacy of British American Tobacco’s strategic objectives and operational execution reflect its fundamental capacity to enhance margins in both conventional and novel categories. British American Tobacco has improved its volume and value share despite difficulties in the US market. Overall, British American Tobacco’s strategic efforts to diversify its product offerings and enhance profitability.
Pfizer (PFE)
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is a major pharmaceutical company with an extensive portfolio spanning vaccines, oncology, and rare diseases. The purchase of Seagen’s four in-line products greatly impacted top-line growth. The strength of the oncology portfolio is further enhanced by the FDA’s recent clearance of Tivdak for cervical cancer. Pfizer’s plan calls for treating twice as many patients with cutting-edge cancer treatments by 2030. This is in line with growing biologics revenue and promises more stable sources of income.
Indeed, Nurtec has the potential to be on the market for migraines and proactive methods of treating sickle cell illness with osivelotor and Oxbryta. Thus, the sustained expansion and defense of important blockbusters like Eliquis, Vyndaqel, and Prevnar also solidify the company’s edge. These newer products and lifecycle management strategies are prioritized to promote steady top-line growth and market penetration. In summary, Pfizer stands out as a blue-chip stock to buy due to solid top-line growth fueled by progressive product launches and strategic acquisitions.
Starbucks (SBUX)
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a global coffeehouse chain that offers premium coffee and related beverages. This year, the company plans to establish almost 3K new locations worldwide, demonstrating its ambitious growth strategy. Starbucks now has more than 39K locations in 88 regions and strategically plans to add 55K more by 2030. With 31% of all transactions in the US becoming Mobile Order and pay (MOP) purchases, the Starbucks app and Rewards program provide vital support to growth.
Moreover, Deep Brew’s machine learning and AI investments improve client interactions. These initiatives allow for more customized offerings. They enhance customer service and throughput during busy hours by optimizing retail operations. Starbucks has the fundamental capacity to generate consumer enthusiasm and increase sales, which is reflected in its progressive releases, such as the Lavender platform and new beverage innovations. Therefore, Starbucks remains one of the top blue-chip stocks on the buy radar due to its aggressive global expansion strategy, solid unit economics, and advanced customer engagement initiatives.
Walt Disney (DIS)
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) operates in media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products. The company holds a full slate of eagerly awaited theatrical releases. These include big-name properties like Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” and Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”. There is a global appeal of serialized material, such as “Shogun” on FX. This has greatly increased user engagement on streaming platforms, exemplifying content synergy and cross-platform appeal.
Further, high-profile athletic events drove a 20% boost in ESPN’s domestic ad sales YoY. Seasonal changes notwithstanding, adjustments to production costs and programming intended to maximize income streams have been successful. In Q2, the experiences segment had a 10% increase in revenue. As a result, there was a 12% increase in operating income and a 0.6% increase in margin YoY.
In summary, Disney can capitalize on its iconic brands and expand its global footprint through strategic investments in content creation and theme park innovations. This solidifies its position as one of the top blue-chip stocks to buy.
As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in ABBV, JNJ, BTI, PFE, SBUX and DIS. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.