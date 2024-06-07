7 Stocks That Could Safely 10X by 2030

There is no such thing as safe gains in the market, at least in the near term. However, many stocks are very solid and won’t disappoint you in the long run. Wall Street often pays a premium for such solid companies, but if you buy companies with huge growth runways and margins that are expanding fast, the stars could align for you.
Even if these picks don’t turn out to be 10x stocks by 2030, I have solid conviction they will at least deliver market-beating returns if they continue executing as they have. Buying up solidly profitable companies with big moats is a time-tested and proven way to realize outsized gains.
Here are seven possible 10x stocks worth looking into.
Cloudflare (NET)
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) provides vital internet security and performance services to a huge portion of the web. With a 97.81% market share in cloud security and a client base spanning most small and medium-sized websites, Cloudflare has become an essential player in our increasingly digital world. I believe this dominant market position and the relentless growth of internet usage make for a wide and enduring moat around Cloudflare’s business.
The company posted solid growth in Q1 2024. It grew revenue by 30% year-over-year (YOY) to $378.6 million while expanding margins and generating $35.6 million in free cash flow. Large customer growth was particularly impressive, with the company adding a record number of $100K+, $500K+, and $1M+ accounts.
Most excitingly, Cloudflare is still only scratching the surface of its long-term profit potential. EPS is expected to skyrocket from 61 cents in 2024 to $9.8 by 2033 as revenue scales toward $15 billion.
I believe Cloudflare is one of the rare companies with genuine 10x upside potential this decade.
Insulet (PODD)
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) makes tubeless insulin pump technology for people with diabetes. The company’s first-quarter results blew past expectations, with revenue growing 23% YOY to $441.7 million. Omnipod 5, Insulet’s automated insulin delivery system, is fueling this momentum as the clear market leader.
I believe Insulet is poised to benefit immensely from the unfortunate global obesity epidemic. As waistlines expand, so does the addressable market for Insulet’s innovative diabetes management solutions. Roughly 25% of Insulet’s new Omnipod customers have type 2 diabetes, highlighting the vast growth runway ahead.
While Insulet’s valuation is admittedly rich, I wouldn’t bet against this disruptive innovator. Management raised full-year guidance on both the top and bottom lines. This stock is far from cheap, but if Insulet can maintain its 2-year streak of huge annual EPS beats, this is one of the stocks that could 10x by the end of the decade. GuruFocus’ DCF model is also projecting promising trends.
Paycom (PAYC)
Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) provides cloud-based human capital management software solutions. The stock has plummeted 73% from its 2021 highs, but I believe the selloff is overdone, and Paycom is poised for a significant rebound.
In Q1 2024, Paycom delivered impressive results, with EPS of $2.59, beating estimates by 12 cents. It also saw revenue grow 10.7% YOY to almost $500 million, exceeding expectations. The company has a remarkable track record, surpassing both revenue and earnings estimates every year for the past decade. The financials speak of a stock that should not be plunging.
What excites me most is the massive market opportunity. Approximately 40% of companies still rely on outdated offline HCM solutions. As these businesses rush to modernize and automate their HR processes, Paycom is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this trend. Beti is already driving significant ROI for clients and fueling Paycom’s growth.
While a 10x return might be ambitious, Paycom offers the potential for multibagger gains in the coming years.
Flywire (FLYW)
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) provides payment solutions for the education, healthcare, travel and B2B industries. The stock is down over 68% from its peak, as the company missed Q1 EPS estimates by 9 cents despite beating on revenue. I believe this near-term weakness presents a compelling long-term opportunity.
Flywire’s revenue grew an impressive 24% YOY to $110.2 million, and the company now has over 4,000 clients across 50 countries. It can process payments in over 140 currencies from more than 240 countries and territories. This incredible global reach positions Flywire to capitalize on the massive growth potential in its end markets.
The recent slowdown in international student visa approvals is certainly a headwind. That said, core financials have been performing very well. Adjusted EBITDA will likely continue expanding with solid growth, and so will the top line. I believe Flywire’s current valuation is a fantastic entry point for patient investors. The broader fintech sector weakness won’t last forever, and Flywire seems like one of the stocks that could 10x by 2030. Analysts see a 64% upside potential in just the coming 12 months.
Genmab (GMAB)
Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) is a biotech company making antibody therapeutics for cancer. I believe the company has strong upside potential, with EPS expected to nearly quintuple over the next four years. In Q1, Genmab delivered impressive results, with revenue surging 46% to DKK 4,143 million. The margins here look too good to ignore.
The company’s future looks bright, driven by the continued success of epcoritamab, which is receiving approvals in various territories for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab and partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have a robust development plan, initiating the first of multiple Phase 3 trials in follicular lymphoma. Plus, the FDA granted priority review for EPKINLY in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.
Another milestone was the FDA’s full approval of Tivdak for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, making it the first ADC that has shown survival benefits. Of course, investing in biotech means the stars would have to align very well for you, but I’m optimistic here. This is definitely one of the stocks that could 10x if all goes well.
Sprout Social (SPT)
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) provides a social media management platform for businesses. I believe this company is well-positioned to benefit from the ever-growing influence of social media in the coming years. People are spending hours each week on various social platforms. Sprout Social’s tools could be in very high demand due to these trends.
In Q1 2024, Sprout Social reported solid results, with revenue growing 28.7% YOY to $96.8 million, although slightly missing estimates. The company also posted an impressive EPS beat of 10 cents versus expectations of 1 cent. Looking ahead, analysts expect revenue growth to remain robust at around 20% annually through 2028.
If Sprout Social can execute its growth plans, EPS could expand from 47 cents in 2024 to over $2 by 2028. While not without risks, I believe the stock has the potential to deliver multibagger returns by 2030 if it capitalizes on the massive social media opportunity.
This lesser-known company is one to watch closely in the coming years.
Baidu (BIDU)
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a leading Chinese technology company focused on AI and cloud computing. I believe it has significant long-term upside potential, even if a 10x return by 2030 may be a stretch.
The company’s Q1 results showed promising signs, with Baidu Core revenue growing 1% YOY to RMB 31.5 billion. Baidu’s ERNIE AI model is gaining rapid adoption, with API calls surging from 50 million in December to 200 million in April. This points to strong future revenue potential in model inferencing.
While the mobile business may remain soft in the near future, I expect it to recover next year as generative AI becomes the new core of Baidu’s products. The company is building a robust ecosystem around ERNIE that could include millions of apps.
I expect the stock to make a rebound as China softens monetary policy even more and EPS recovers.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, Financial, Fintech, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Social Media, Technology