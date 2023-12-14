CUE Stock Earnings: Cue Biopharma Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q3 2023

SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

Cue Biopharma just reported results for the third quarter of 2023

By InvestorPlace Earnings Dec 14, 2023, 7:04 am EST

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of -24 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of -34 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $2.10 million.
  • This was 85.84% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1.13 million.

