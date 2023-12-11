SPECIAL REPORT 7 Top AI Stocks to Buy for 2024

OCCI Stock Earnings: OFS Credit Co Reported Results for Q4 2023

OFS Credit Co just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023

By InvestorPlace Earnings Dec 11, 2023, 1:53 pm EST

Advertisement

OCCI stock - OCCI Stock Earnings: OFS Credit Co Reported Results for Q4 2023

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

OFS Credit Co (NASDAQ:OCCI) just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • OFS Credit Co reported earnings per share of 62 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $9.08 million.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2023/12/occi-stock-earnings-ofs-credit-co-for-q4-of-2023/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC