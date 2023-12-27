SPECIAL REPORT The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for 2024

PROC Stock Earnings: Procaps Gr Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q3 2023

Procaps Gr just reported results for the third quarter of 2023

By InvestorPlace Earnings Dec 26, 2023, 10:51 pm EST

Procaps Gr (NASDAQ:PROC) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Procaps Gr reported earnings per share of 8 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of 5 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $118.41 million.
  • This was 7.26% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $110.40 million.

