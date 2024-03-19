SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

CMTL Stock Earnings: Comtech Telecom Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q2 2024

Comtech Telecom just reported results for the second quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Mar 18, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Comtech Telecom reported earnings per share of -15 cents. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of 22 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $134.23 million.
  • This was 12.19% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $152.85 million.

