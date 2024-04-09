SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

CGNT Stock Earnings: Cognyte Software Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q4 2024

Cognyte Software just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Apr 9, 2024, 11:53 am EDT

Advertisement

CGNT stock - CGNT Stock Earnings: Cognyte Software Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q4 2024

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

  • Cognyte Software reported earnings per share of -23 cents. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of -27 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $83.69 million.
  • This was 4.47% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $80.11 million.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2024/04/cgnt-stock-earnings-cognyte-software-for-q4-of-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC