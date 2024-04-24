FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

EDU Stock Earnings: New Oriental Education Misses EPS, Beats Revenue for Q3 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Apr 24, 2024, 9:52 am EDT

EDU stock - EDU Stock Earnings: New Oriental Education Misses EPS, Beats Revenue for Q3 2024

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) just reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

  • New Oriental Education reported earnings per share of 63 cents. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of 79 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $1.21 billion.
  • This was 9.73% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1.10 billion.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

