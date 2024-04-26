FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

RRBI Stock Earnings: Red River Bancshares Beats EPS, Beats Revenue for Q1 2024

Red River Bancshares just reported results for the first quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Apr 25, 2024, 9:53 pm EDT

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • Red River Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.16. This was above the analyst estimate for EPS of $1.03.
  • The company reported revenue of $26.29 million.
  • This was 11.54% better than the analyst estimate for revenue of $23.57 million.

