FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

SSBI Stock Earnings: Summit State Bank Reported Results for Q1 2024

Summit State Bank just reported results for the first quarter of 2024

By InvestorPlace Earnings Apr 30, 2024, 1:53 pm EDT

Advertisement

SSBI stock - SSBI Stock Earnings: Summit State Bank Reported Results for Q1 2024

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024.

  • Summit State Bank reported earnings per share of 21 cents.
  • The company reported revenue of $8.36 million.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2024/04/ssbi-stock-earnings-summit-state-bank-for-q1-of-2024/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC