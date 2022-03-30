How ‘The Tesla Effect’ Will Send EV Stocks Up 100%+ in a Flash ⚡

Just two days ago, electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) announced that it is pushing for another stock split — its second stock split in less than two years — and we view that news as a hugely bullish indicator for investors to buy EV stocks today, before they potentially double over the next six months.
A little context is required to substantiate that claim.
As many of you know, stock splits are usually a bullish indicator. Managements enact stock splits when they are confident in the company’s business momentum to drive higher share prices after the split. Indeed, since 1980, stocks that have announced stock splits have gained about 25% (on average) over the next 12 months, compared with a gain of just 9% for the S&P 500.
Basically, stocks tend to rally in a big way after splitting their shares. Simple enough, right?
Well, Tesla has historically been no exception to this trend. In fact, it has been a positive outlier for the trend.
In early August 2020, Tesla announced a big stock split. Over the next six months, Tesla stock popped a jaw-dropping 184%. More than that, though, Tesla managed to create a rising tide that lifted all boats across the EV sector. Electric car stocks broadly gained more than 120% in the six months following Tesla’s first stock split.
We think history is going to repeat itself here in early 2022.
That is, over the next six months following Tesla’s second stock split, we believe that many EV stocks will double — if not triple or more.
In other words, what comes next for EV stocks a big, rip-your-face-off rally.
We don’t feel that way just because of Tesla is splitting its stock… it’s merely one datapoint in a sea of datapoints that we’ve collected and analyzed over the past few months. All that data analysis has led us to one conclusion — EV stocks are going to roar higher in 2022.
Here’s a deeper look.
Soaring Gas Prices Have Everyone Interested in EVs
I know I don’t have to tell you this, but gas prices across the country are soaring.
The national average price of gasoline is well above $4 per gallon these days, while in some parts of the country, people are paying north of $5 a gallon for gas.
Of course, these painful gas prices make electric vehicles look much cheaper on a relative basis, because they don’t have gas-based refuel costs. Indeed, a brand-new study from the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) found that — with gas prices where they are today — the cost of driving an electric vehicle is now 3X to 6X cheaper than the cost of driving a gas-powered car (depending on where you live and the local cost of gas in that geography).
That’s a huge difference — and consumers are taking notice.
The following chart graphs the relative Google search volume of electric cars versus the price of gas since 2004. There is a clear correlation between the two. Unsurprisingly, when gas prices are soaring, consumers become more interested in EVs.
And, today, with gas prices closing in on multi-decade-highs, U.S. consumer interest in EVs has soared to all-time highs, too.
More than that, Edmunds recently reported that in the week ended March 13, about 25% of shoppers on Edmunds.com considered a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric vehicle. That was up 39% from the previous week, and up 84% from a month earlier.
Even further, a brand-new survey from Piplsay found that 49% of Americans believe the running cost of a gas-powered vehicle isn’t affordable — and about the same percentage are considering buying an EV as a result of the gas price surge.
Folks, the data here is compelling. I couldn’t pound the table hard enough about this idea.
U.S. consumers are more interested than ever before in buying an electric car. Which means both electric car sales and EV stocks are going to soar in 2022.
An Exponential Jump in Supply Will Convert Interest Into Sales
One of the biggest questions that investors may have about all this consumer interest in EVs is whether EV makers will convert that interest into sales.
The answer is a resounding yes!
The two biggest hurdles to buying an EV over the past few years have been as follows:
- 1) A lack of EVs for sales.
- 2) The higher sticker price of the EVs that were for sale.
Both of those hurdles will be removed this year.
The number of EV models available for purchase by consumers is set to grow by a record 38 models in 2022 — or 61% year-over-year — marking an exponential jump in EV supply globally.
So, supply will not be a problem for EVs in 2022. Consumers considering going electric will have exponentially more choice than ever before.
Perhaps more importantly, a lot of these new EV models are going to debut at prices many of us never thought were possible for electric cars.
Canoo is starting its Lifestyle Van around $35,000. Fisker is starting the Ocean SUV at just $37,500. Hyundai’s Ioniq models will start around $43,000. The Ford F-1 Lightning pick-up truck will start at $40,000. Kia’s EV6 will start at $41,000, while the Nissan Ariya will start at $47,000 and the Subaru Solterra at $40,000. The Toyota bZ4x, meanwhile, will likely start at $36,000.
I’m not hand-picking examples here. Our rough analysis of the projected and announced starting prices of new EV models in 2022 suggests that the average price of EVs this year could fall by about 20%!
So… not only are gas prices soaring… but a bunch of new EV models are launching this year concurrent to that gas-price spike… and the bulk of those new EV models are debuting at ultra-low, never-before-seen prices.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect those dots.
The EV Revolution is about to kick into overdrive in 2022, and certain EV stocks are going to absolutely soar this year!
The Final Word
Tesla isn’t splitting its stock for no good reason. The company is thinking about splitting its stock because they see bright days ahead for the EV industry.
We see the exact same thing. Soaring gas prices. Falling EV costs. Increasing affordability. Rising optionality. Expanding charging infrastructure.
All these factors are converging in 2022 to spark what we believe will be an enormous year for the EV industry.
And, ahead of this enormous year, many EV stocks are beaten and bruised, trading at huge discounts that imply enormous upside potential over the next 12 months.
So, in our flagship investment research advisory Innovation Investor, we are putting our subscribers in an optimal position to benefit from the EV stock boom of 2022 by buying high-quality, high-upside EV stocks.
So far, the strategy is working out. Over the past two weeks, almost all of our EV stocks are up more than 20%, while one is up more than 50%!
The gains here are large, and they’re happening very quickly.
But the party is just getting started.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.