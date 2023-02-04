The 4 Stocks to Buy Amid Big Tech’s AI Revolution

It’s that time of week, folks, when we release our latest episode of the Hypergrowth Investing podcast. This week, we talk about game-changing AI, 3 EV stocks to buy, and much more!
Last week, we talked about how Big Tech stocks were the way to play the AI Revolution that’s sweeping the globe. So, will Big Tech be the big winners in 2023, or are there other ways to gain in this new bull market?
Well, AI is a powerful tool that will allow Big Tech to dominate even more than it already is. It’s the ultimate productivity game-changer. And indeed, not only does Big Tech have the data, resources, and talent to build great AI – they have the platforms that stand to benefit most from that technology, too.
Just look at Microsoft (MSFT). It’s investing heavily in OpenAI and integrating ChatGPT into its suite of products and services. Imagine the boost in productivity that integration will allow. Writing a report and getting stuck with run-on sentences and a lack of clarity? What might’ve taken you an hour to revise will take AI just seconds – freeing up more precious time in your day.
What about Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)? Despite its Bard AI fumble, the company has access to the largest amount of consumer search interest data in the world, and that’s vital to developing robust AI and machine-learning algorithms. Similarly, Amazon (AMZN) runs the largest e-commerce platform on Earth, meaning the company holds the keys to the greatest collection of retail data in the world. And Meta (META) controls an unfathomable amount of data from its social media empire.
Thanks to the start of this transformative tech revolution – and, in part, the improving macro backdrop – Big Tech is due for a great 2023. Once investors realize the enormous potential for margin expansion with these firms, it’s likely they’ll soar like never before.
We’re confident that buying Big Tech on the dip is a fabulous way to play the emerging AI Revolution.
