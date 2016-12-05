5 Stocks With Awful Earnings Growth — DK ITG PACB ADPT ORBC

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Earnings Growth, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) is an integrated energy company that engages in refining, marketing, supplying, and retailing petroleum products. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of DK stock.

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) is an agency brokerage and financial technology firm that partners with asset managers globally to provide innovative solutions spanning the investment continuum. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ITG stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) has developed a novel approach to studying the synthesis and regulation of DNA, RNA and protein. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PACB stock.

Adeptus Health, Inc. Class A. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ADPT stock.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) operates low earth orbit satellites and ground infrastructure that enable customers to track, monitor, control, and communicate with fixed and mobile assets located anywhere in the world. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ORBC stock.

